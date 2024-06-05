This little community of hobbits, elves, dwarves and special beings is celebrating 25 years of being by and for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien, so we want to bridge the virtual and real world fan communities with a commemorative t-shirt design, crowdsourced from fans of J.R.R. Tolkien!

While all convention related activities around The Lord of the Rings will be announced later, we can confirm that TheOneRing.net will be returning to SDCC with a big booth featuring some of your favorite community creators, fans and of course some cool merch. We’ll also be at DragonCon, and may pop up at New York ComicCon! There have been many fun shirt designs over the years, and we still see some of the most vintage ones being worn at the latest events. Now’s the chance to show your quality. We’d love to turn one fan’s design into one of our convention shirts this year!

SUBMIT your Shirt Design here.

If you do not have a google account (to upload the design with) or run into issues submitting, as a backup please send to webmaster+design@theonering.net

Some guidelines:

Original drawings and artwork only

Multiple colors OK

LOTR names, words, phrases and places OK

Quotes from the LOTR books OK

Minimum 12″x12″ at 300 dpi

NO copyrighted remixes from WB or Prime Video (basically, no editing screenshots from movies or TV show, nor images clearly inspired by WB or Prime Video sources)

Winner(s) will be chosen by our volunteer staff who will be managing the convention activities, and notified via the contact email submitted in the form.

TheOneRing.net is a not-for-profit organization that donates to children’s literacy charities. Conventions are expensive endeavors, and we use t-shirt sales to help offset the significant costs to bring the fan perspective to the biggest pop culture events. Your design supports the community efforts here – and we are of course happy to send you a couple shirts if your design is selected.

We look forward to seeing the amazing designs folks come up with. Thanks for being TORn fans!