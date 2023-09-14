Calling all Aussie and Kiwi Tolkien Fans, Hern Ennorath is once again challenging you to fire up your Middle-earth geekery and delve deep into your “great vats” of knowledge on all things Tolkien at their annual Middle-earth Quiz.

This enjoyable evening is coming to you on Thursday 28th September 2023, and is organised and co-ordinated by Quiz-Istari Ambra. The questions will range from “dreadfully easy” to those “a bit more difficult and more unpleasant”. Some of the questions you will answer without “putting on your thinking cap”, while others will have you yelling “Give me more time!”

The quiz format is “sacred and of immense antiquity” using the Kahoot app to receive and answer questions. It is suggested that anyone planning on attending make an account and have the Kahoot app on your phone or iPad. You can find the app at https://kahoot.it

Hern Ennorath Annual Middle-earth Quiz is on Thursday 28th September 2023.

Australian and New Zealand Times

7:30pm NSW, Qld, Vic, Tas, ACT

7:00pm SA, NT

5:30pm WA

9:30pm NZ

For Zoom details contact the Melbourne Tolkien Fellowship at melbournetolkienfellowship@yahoo.com

So come along and join in the fun, they look forward to your company on Thursday 28th September.