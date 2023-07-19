The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on July 19th:

July 19, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. Bilbo’s lost in the caves.

(from Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)

“Suddenly without any warning he trotted splash into the water….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 78 Hobbit)

2. Riddles in the dark.

(determined from text)

“Deep down here by the dark water lived old Gollum…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 79-95 Hobbit)

3. Bilbo finds the dwarves and the wizard.

(determined from text)

“And here’s the burglar!” said Bilbo stepping down into the middle of them, and slipping off the Ring.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 98-100 Hobbit)

4. The Company is trapped in the trees.

(determined from text)

“”Must we go any further?” asked Bilbo, when it was so dark that he could only just see Thorin’s beard wagging beside him…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 103-113 Hobbit)

July 19, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. The funeral escort of King Théoden sets out.

(from the appendices)

“At last the day of departure came, and a great and fair company made ready to ride north from the City.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 113 RotK)