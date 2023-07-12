Today, the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power received 6 nominations in the following categories:

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2

Salvador Perez, Costume Designer; Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer; Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor

House Of The Dragon • The Heirs Of The Dragon

Jany Temime, Costume Designer; Katherine Burchill, Assistant Costume Designer; Paul Yeowell, Assistant Costume Designer; Rachel George, Assistant Costume Designer; Joanna Lynch, Costume Supervisor

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • A Shadow Of The Past

Kate Hawley, Costume Designer; Libby Dempster, Assistant Costume Designer; Lucy McLay, Assistant Costume Designer; Jaindra Watson, Assistant Costume Designer; Pip Lingard, Costume Supervisor; Jenny Rushton, Costume Supervisor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer; Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer; Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor; Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I

Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer; Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer; Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer; Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer; Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Mike Schaeffer, Creative Director; Chet Hirsch, Director; David Rowley, Art Director; Akshay Tiwari, Designer

Hello Tomorrow!

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director; Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor; Christoph Gabathuler, 3D Artist; Juan Monasterio, Animator; Lindsey Mayer-Beug, Illustrator; Fernando Lazzari, Animator

The Last Of Us

Andy Hall, Creative Director; Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director; Gryun Kim, 3D Artist; Min Shi, Designer; Jun Kim, 3D Artist; Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Katrina Crawford, Director; Mark Bashore, Director; Anthony Vitagliano, Creative Director; Fernando Domínguez Cózar, Animation Director

Wednesday

Aaron Becker, Creative Director; Joseph Ahn, Designer; James Ramirez, Animator; Lee Nelson, Animator; Eric Keller, 3D Artist; Hsien Lun Su, Animator

The White Lotus

Katrina Crawford, Director/Creative Director/Photographer; Mark Bashore, Director/Editor; Lezio Lopes, Illustrator; Cian McKenna, Animator

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Sean Sanson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head; Shane Zander, Special Makeup Effects Artist; Kyle Glencross, Special Makeup Effects Artist; Mike Hill, Prosthetic Designer; Megan Many, Prosthetic Designer

House Of The Dragon • The Lord Of The Tides

Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer; Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Dept Head; Emma Faulkes, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist; Duncan Jarman, Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Paula Eden, Prosthetic Makeup Artist

The Last Of Us • Infected

Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer; Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-Department Head; Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist; Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist; Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist; Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist; Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Adar

Jason Docherty, Prosthetics Designer; Dan Perry, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist; Mark Knight, Senior Prosthetics Makeup Artist; Simon Rose, Senior Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • The Last Generation

James Mackinnon, Makeup Department Head and Prosthetics; Hugo Villasenor, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Bianca Appice, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Kevin Wasner, Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Afton Storton, Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Kevin Haney, Additional Prosthetic Makeup Artist; Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer; Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Holly Amber Church, Composer

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Howard Shore, Composer

Ms. Marvel

Laura Karpman, Composer

Wednesday

Danny Elfman, Composer

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • The Eye

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer; Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor; Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor; J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor; John Finklea, Music Editor; Shaun Farley, Foley Editor; Shelley Roden, Foley Artist; John Roesch, Foley Artist

The Boys • The Instant White-Hot Wild

Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor; Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor; Ryan Briley, Supervising ADR Editor; Jeffrey A. Pitts, Sound Efffects Editor/Sound Designer; Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor; Christopher Brooks, Music Editor; James Howe, Foley Editor

House Of The Dragon • The Black Queen

Al Sirkett, Supervising Sound Editor; Tim Hands, Dialogue Editor; Adele Fletcher, Supervising ADR Editor; Paula Fairfield, MPSE, Sound Designer; David Klotz, Music Editor; Timeri Duplat, Music Editor; Mathias Schuster, Foley Editor; Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist; Paula Boram, Foley Artist

The Last Of Us • When You’re Lost In The Darkness

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor; Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor; Christopher Battaglia, Sound Designer; Chris Terhune, Sound Designer; Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor; Jacob Flack, Sound Effects Editor; Matt Yocum, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor; Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor; Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor; Justin Hele, Foley Editor; David Aquino, Foley Editor; Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist; Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist; William Kellerman, Foley Artist

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power • Udûn

Robert Stambler, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Damian Del Borrello, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Ailene Roberts, Dialogue Editor; Stefanie Ng, Dialogue/ADR Editor; Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer; Chris Terhune, Sound Editor; James Miller, Sound Editor; Michael Baber, Music Editor; Jason Smith, Music Editor; Amy Barber, Foley Editor; Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor;

Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor; Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor; Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor; Korey Pereira, Sound Editor; Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor; Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor; David Klotz, Music Editor; Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor; Ken McGill, MPSE, Sound Effects/ Foley Editor; Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor

TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer; Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor; Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor; Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor; Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor; Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor; Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor; Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist

House Of The Dragon

Angus Bickerton, Visual Effects Supervisor; Nikeah Forde, VFX Producer; Thomas Horton, VFX Producer; Sven Martin, VFX Supervisor; Mark Spindler, VFX Co-Supervisor; Mark Dauth, Virtual Production Supervisor; Sebastian Meszmann, VFX Producer; Mike Bell, VFX Supervisor; Tobias Graa Winblad, VFX Producer

The Last Of Us

Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor; Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer; Joel Whist, Production SFX Supervisor; Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, DNEG; Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, DNEG; Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, WETA FX; Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, WETA FX; Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios; Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery FX

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Ron Ames, VFX Producer; Jason Smith, VFX Supervisor; Nigel Sumner, VFX Supervisor, Industrial Light & Magic; Ara Khanikian, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo FX; Dean Clarke, SFX Supervisor; Ken McGaugh, VFX Supervisor, Wētā FX; Tom Proctor, VFX Supervisor, DNEG; Greg Butler, VFX Supervisor, Method Studios; Joe Henderson, Visualization Creative Supervisor, The Third Floor, Inc.

The Mandalorian

Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production; Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer; Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production; Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor; Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor; Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production; J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor; Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor; Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor

Yesterday, Rings of Power also received 2 nominations from the Hollywood Critics Association in the following categories:

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Brent Spiner – Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Chace Crawford – The Boys (Prime Video)

Edi Gathegi – For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Jensen Ackles – The Boys (Prime Video)

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown (Netflix)

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Andor (Disney+)

Best Fantasy or Science Fiction Costumes

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Andor (Disney+)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Wednesday (Netflix)

The Boys (Prime Video)

Congratulations to the cast and crew of the series on all their nominations!