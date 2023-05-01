The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on May 1st:

Gandalf and Bilbo reach Rivendell (1342)

Sarn Ford where Gandalf and Aragorn met (1418)

Crowning of King Elessar (1419)

Elrond and Arwen set out from Rivendell (1419)

Samwise marries Rose (1420)

May 1, 2942 (S.R. 1342)

1. Gandalf and Bilbo reach Rivendell.

(from Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)

“It was on May the First that the two came back at last to the brink of the valley of Rivendell, where stood the Last (or the First) Homely House. “

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 279 Hobbit)

May 1, 3018 (S.R. 1418)

1. Sarn Ford where Gandalf and Aragorn met

(not from the appendices)

“Strider looked grave. ‘I do not know,’ he said. ‘I came west with him in the spring. I have often kept watch on the borders of the Shire in the last few years, when he was busy elsewhere.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 234 FotR)

May 1, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. Crowning of King Elessar.

(from the appendices)

“…upon the White Tower of the citadel the standard of the Stewards, bright argent like snow in the sun, bearing no charge nor device, was raised over Gondor for the last time.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 302-304 RotK)

2. Elrond and Arwen set out from Rivendell.

(from the appendices-no text)

On the day Aragorn entered the City to claim his kingship, a great Company departed from Rivendell to journey to the south.

May 1, 3020 (S.R. 1420)

1. Samwise marries Rose.

(from the appendices)

“‘It’s Rosie, Rose Cotton,’ said Sam. ‘It seems she didn’t like my going abroad at all, poor lass….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 376 RotK)