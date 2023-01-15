Today in Middle-earth, January 15

The Bridge of Khazad-dûm, and the fall of Gandalf (1419)



The Company reaches Nimrodel late at night (1419)

January 15, 3019 (S.R. 1419)



1. The Bridge of Khazad-dûm, and the fall of Gandalf.

(from the appendices)

“… there came a great noise: a rolling BOOM that seemed to come from depths far below, and to tremble in the stone at their feet. They sprang towards the door in alarm. DOOM, DOOM...”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 428 FotR)

2. The Company reaches Nimrodel late at night.

(from the appendices)

“‘Lothlórien!’ cried Legolas. ‘Lothlórien! We have come to the eaves of the Golden Wood. Alas that it is winter…'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 438 FotR)