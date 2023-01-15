Section divider

Today in Middle-earth, January 15

  • The Bridge of Khazad-dûm, and the fall of Gandalf (1419)
  • The Company reaches Nimrodel late at night (1419)
  • [Join us on the Discussion Boards here]

January 15, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. The Bridge of Khazad-dûm, and the fall of Gandalf.

(from the appendices)

“… there came a great noise: a rolling BOOM that seemed to come from depths far below, and to tremble in the stone at their feet. They sprang towards the door in alarm. DOOM, DOOM...”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 428 FotR)

2. The Company reaches Nimrodel late at night.

(from the appendices)

“‘Lothlórien!’ cried Legolas. ‘Lothlórien! We have come to the eaves of the Golden Wood. Alas that it is winter…'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 438 FotR)

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from The Saul Zaentz Company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2022 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.