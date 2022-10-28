A collection of prior-released stories of Middle-earth’s 2nd Age, The Fall of Númenor brings together Tolkien’s published legendaria during the time of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Video series.

For the Tolkien curator who enjoys new packaging of old adventures, and the new Tolkien enthusiast who’s curious about this span of Middle-earth history, this tome is sure to warm your hands and fire up your imagination as the northern hemisphere turns from autumn to winter.

Chris Reed over at IGN put together this tight little summary of what’s in store. For previous TORn reporting on this story, click here and here.

“I sit beside the fire and think of all that I have seen, of meadow-flowers and butterflies in summers that have been…” Happy reading! – Tookish