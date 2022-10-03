Section divider

TheHollywoodReporter.com kicks of the week with two fun The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tidbits. Well perhaps one isn’t so bitty… Season 2 principal photography is underway in the UK, and Círdan the Shipwright will be in it (will his beard be as well?!?)! A bit more here.

Largo and Nori Proudfoot and Poppy Proudfellow share a chuckle in Prime Video’s Rings of Power.
Image courtesy Hollywood Reporter / Prime Video

Episode 6 Spoilers Ahead

“Yes, water can make a volcano erupt.” If you enjoyed the explosive (sorry) finish of episode 6 but were kinda wondering about the science behind the event, you’ll appreciate this: Showrunners and a Geologist Explain…

