Last night, Prime Video held a premiere celebration for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Culver City, California. Making use of their new Culver Studios location (and the next door movie theatre), Prime Video hosted cast and crew with a Middle-earth themed red carpet, complete with drone show. Simon Tolkien, the Professor’s grandson, was also in attendance, along with many of the cast, creators and crew.

Here’s Prime Video’s official press release:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – On Monday, August 15th, Prime Video hosted a Red Carpet and Premiere Screening event in celebration of “THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER” at The Culver Studios. Fans and industry alike erupted with excitement as the cast of THE RINGS OF POWER arrived at the beautifully constructed Middle-earth themed red carpet, which was inspired by some of the character costumes seen in the show. The screening opened with remarks by: Jen Salke, Head of Prime Video, followed by Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Afterward, the cast, creators and guests celebrated the series’ premiere at The Culver Studios closing out the night. Guests were surprised when, 45 minutes into the party, a drone show filled the night sky over the Mansion, consisting of images they had seen during the screening of the first two episodes. It opened with the beautiful white paper swan from the opening shot of the series. The drones then morphed into other images including symbolism and iconography from the series before concluding dramatically with the Prime Video logo.

ATTENDEES:

Showrunners: JD Payne and Patrick McKay

Executive Producers: Lindsey Weber

Director/Executive Producer: JA Bayona

Composer: Bear McCreary

Cast: Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ema Horvath, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Leon Wadham, Lloyd Owen, Markella Kavenagh, Maxim Baldry, Megan Richards, Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Robert Aramayo, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, Trystan Gravelle, Tyroe Muhafidin