Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans.

So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

Winter Kings

In the heart of lonely winter,

beneath branches bare,

wearing thorny crowns,

they dash through frosty air.

Kings of the woodlands,

royal with noble grace,

among dark trees they run,

finding sport in the chase.

Over tall hills they travel,

winding through misty glens,

these wild stags of the forest,

racing in the winter winds.

© Copyright 2019 by Tom Frye

