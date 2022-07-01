The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on Midsummer’s Day:

Gandalf, the Dwarves and their Burglar leave Rivendell for the Lonely Mountain (1341)

Aragorn and Arwen – A promise is born (1380)

Gandalf meets Radagast the Brown (1418)

The Wedding of Elessar and Arwen (1419)

Frodo resigns office of mayor, and Will Whitfoot is restored (1420)

The death of Mistress Rose, wife of Master Samwise, on Mid-year’s Day (1482)

[Join us on the Discussion Boards here]

Midsummer’s Day, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. Gandalf, Thorin, the Dwarves and their Burglar leave Rivendell for the Lonely Mountain.

(from Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)

“The next morning was a midsummer’s morning as fair and fresh as could be dreamed….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 63 Hobbit)

Midsummer’s Day, 2980 (S.R. 1380)

1. Aragorn and Arwen – A promise is born.

(from the appendices)

“Then for a season they wandered together in the glades of Lothlórien, until it was time for him to depart….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 424 RotK)

Midsummer’s Day, 3018 (S.R. 1418)

1. Gandalf meets Radagast the Brown.

(from the appendices)

“‘At the end of June I was in the Shire, but a cloud of anxiety was on my mind…'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 336-338 FotR)

Midsummer’s Day, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. The Wedding of Elessar and Arwen

(from the appendices)

“…Then the King welcomed his guests, and they alighted…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 310 RotK)

Midsummer’s Day, 3020 (S.R. 1420)

1. Frodo resigns office of mayor, and Will Whitfoot is restored.

(from the appendices)

“If Sam thought himself lucky, Frodo knew that he was more lucky himself….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 377 RotK)

Midsummer’s Day, 3082 (S.R. 1482)

1. The death of Mistress Rose, wife of Master Samwise, on Mid-year’s Day.

(from the appendices-no text)

And in the full tale of days, Sam is again parted from one he loves.