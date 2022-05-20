Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just some 14 weeks away from our screens and official promotional imagery remains slim on the ground — a series of 23 poster images, a teaser trailer and a handful of promo photos.

However, that hasn’t stopped freelance artist Alyssa Hope Wise from crafting this fabulous Galadriel cosplay.

Galadriel Cosplay by Alyssa Hope Wise. Photo by A.J. Reilly.

Alyssa, who has a background in SFX makeup and costume fabrication, first debuted the cosplay in early April at Wondercon 2022 in Anaheim.

She recorded the entire process for the construction of the chest plate, and has turned it into a 10-minute how-to turtorial for would-be fellow cosplayers as well as for curious fans who just want to see exactly how it’s done. Check it out below!

She says the full cosplay took 90 to 100 hours to complete, with a solid third spent on sanding.

“If I could do it again, I would probably have tried to use my electric sander more than I did; I was worried it would be too rough on the armor but after 30+ hours of sanding I no longer cared about that,” she says.

“But overall the process worked out really well for me and I’m sure I’ll try it again for future projects!”