Field of Cormallen by Tolman Cotton

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on April 8th:

  • The Ring-bearers are honoured on the Field of Cormallen (3019)
  • The Ring-bearers revisit fair Ithilien (3019)
1. The Ring-bearers are honoured on the Field of Cormallen.

(from the appendices)

“When Sam awoke, he found that he was lying on some soft bed…  …All the air was full of a sweet mingled scent.

He remembered that smell: the fragrance of Ithilien.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 282-288 RotK)

2. The Ring-bearers revisit fair Ithilien.

(not from the appendices)

“Orcs, and talking trees, and leagues of grass, and galloping riders, and glittering caves, and white towers and golden halls, and battles, and tall ships sailing, all these passed before Sam’s mind until he felt bewildered.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 288-289 RotK)

