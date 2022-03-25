Today (depending on where in the world you are) fans of The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and the works of J.R.R. Tolkien join together in a worldwide celebration of the late author’s works for Tolkien Reading Day.

The theme for this year’s event is Love and Friendship in Tolkien’s works.

Tolkien Reading Day takes place every year on March 25, and commemorates the date on which Frodo and the Fellowship were successful in destroying the One Ring and defeating Sauron. It’s a communal and international act of fellowship in recognition of the achievements of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. Anybody with a copy of his works can take part (it’s also a great opportunity to introduce for children to Tolkien’s works).

And if you happen to be in need of a copy of a particular Tolkien book, we understand that Amazon’s digital “Deal of the Day” (in conjunction with publisher HarperCollins) will be will offer up to 80% off select Tolkien books. So now might be a good time to go hunting.

Reading events are occurring today all round the globe.

For example, Tolkien Guide will be hosting a number of excellent guests for discussions of Tolkien’s life and works throughout the day (including TORn staffer Cliff “Quickbeam” Broadway). You can also always pop by our new Discord server at discord.gg/theonering if you feel like participate in some fine talk with fellow Tolkien fans.

What are you up for Tolkien Reading Day? (Or if, like me, you live in “Futureland” in the Eastern hemisphere, what did you do for TRD?)