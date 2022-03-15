The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on March 15th:

Thorin and Gandalf’s chance meeting at the Prancing Pony (2941)

In the early hours the Witch-king breaks the Gates of the City (3019)

The horns of the Rohirrim are heard at cockcrow (3019)

Denethor burns himself on a pyre (3019)

Battle of the Pelennor (3019)

Aragorn raises the standard of Arwen (3019)

Dernhelm faces the Lord of the Nazgûl (3019)

Théoden is slain (3019)

Frodo and Samwise escape and begin their journey north along the Morgai (3019)

Battle under the trees in Mirkwood; Thranduil repels the forces of Dol Guldur (3019)

Second assault on Lórien (3019)

The realm of King Brand of Dale is attacked (3019)

Evening in the Morgai (3019)

The wounded come to the Houses of Healing (3019)

Gandalf hears the cry of the Lord of the Nazgûl (3019)

Wounded Merry comes to Minas Tirith (3019)

Aragorn comes to the City (3019)

[Join us on the Discussion Boards here]

March 15, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

Thorin and Gandalf’s chance meeting at the Prancing Pony.

(not from the appendices)

“On a time Thorin, returning from the west from a journey, stayed at Bee for the night. There Gandalf was also. He was on his way to the Shire, which he had not visited for some twenty years.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 447-448 RotK)

March 15, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. In the early hours the Witch-king breaks the Gates of the City.

(from the appendices)

“With a vast rush Grond was hurled forward by huge hands.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 125 RotK)

2. The horns of the Rohirrim are heard at cockcrow.

(from the appendices)

“…In rode the Lord of the Nazgûl, under the archway that no enemy ever yet had passed, and all fled before his face.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 126-126; p. 139 RotK)

3. Denethor burns himself on a pyre.

(from the appendices)

“…Pippin turned and fled in terror from the deathly house. ‘Poor Faramir!’ he thought. ‘I must find Gandalf… ‘”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 122-123; p. 153 RotK)

4. Battle of the Pelennor.

(from the appendices)

“…Théoden seized a great horn from Guthláf his banner-bearer, and he blew such a blast upon it that it burst asunder.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 137 RotK)

5. Aragorn raises the standard of Arwen.

(from the appendices)

“…behold! upon the foremost ship a great standard broke, and the wind displayed it as she turned towards the Harlond.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 150 RotK)

6. Dernhelm faces the Lord of the Nazgûl.

(not from the appendices)

“…Théoden was not utterly forsaken… …One stood there still: Dernhelm the young, faithful beyond fear; and he wept, for he had loved his lord as a father…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 140 RotK)

7. Théoden is slain.

(from the appendices)

“…Snowmane wild with terror stood up on high, fighting with the air…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 143 RotK)

8. Frodo and Samwise escape and begin their journey north along the Morgai.

(from the appendices)

“‘This won’t do, Sam,’ said Frodo. ‘If we were real orcs, we ought to be dashing back to the Tower, not running away.'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 236; p. 240 RotK)

9. Battle under the trees in Mirkwood; Thranduil repels the forces of Dol Guldur.

(from Appendix B: The Tale Of Years: The Third Age: The Great Years)

“In the North also there had been war and evil. The realm of Thranduil was invaded…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 468 RotK)

10. Second assault on Lórien.

(from Appendix B: The Tale Of Years: The Third Age: The Great Years)

“…Lórien had been assailed from Dol Guldur…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 468 RotK)

11. The realm of King Brand of Dale is attacked.

(from Appendix B: The Tale Of Years: The Third Age: The Great Years)

“At the same time as the great armies besieged Minas Tirith a host of the allies of Sauron… …was driven back to Dale.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 468 RotK)

12. Evening in the Morgai

(not from the appendices)

“There was a bitter tang in the air of Mordor that dried the mouth. When Sam thought of water even his hopeful spirit quailed….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 243 RotK)

13. The wounded come to the Houses of Healing.

(not from the appendices)

“…Gandalf and Beregond taking up [Faramir’s] bier bore it away towards the Houses of Healing…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 160 RotK)

14. Gandalf hears the cry of the Lord of the Nazgûl.

(not from the appendices)

“…as Gandalf and his companions came carrying [Faramir’s] bier to the main door of the Houses, they heard a great cry that went up from the field before the Gate…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 160 RotK)

15. Wounded Merry comes to the Houses of Healing.

(not from the appendices)

“A mist was in Merry’s eyes of tears and weariness when they drew near the ruined Gate of Minas Tirith…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 163 RotK)

16. Aragorn comes to the City.

(not from the appendices)

“…there came Gandalf on foot and with him one cloaked in grey; and they met before the doors of the Houses of Healing…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 168 RotK)