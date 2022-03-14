The original music heard in the record-breaking The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser trailer was composed by Felix Erskine.

Music continues to be top of mind for fans as Amazon Prime Video’s show kicks into gear. Thanks to a new Spy Report from Jim J Ware we can confirm that Cavalry Music is responsible for the epic score in the teaser.

Erskine is a London-born composer and the founder of Cavalry Music. A music prodigy, he studied Classical Guitar and Composition at the prestigious Royal College of Music at the age of 11 and spent his early music career working alongside composers like Brian Eno and Michael Kamen.

Erskine also arranged music for the recent KENOBI trailer from Disney+, which included an epic Duel of the Fates drop that some consider John Williams best-ever work. This guy knows how to blend celebrated old themes with the new, so why wasn’t he allowed to do the same with any of Shore’s iconic LOTR themes?

I hear you. I hear you. I hear you. But Duel of the Fates is the best thing John Williams has ever done. The end. Best. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) March 9, 2022

The question remains: Where is Howard Shore & Bear McCreary in all this? There have been rumors and suggestive posts everywhere from Deadline to Instagram comments (suspiciously deleted).

