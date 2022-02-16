Section divider

One of the continual questions that has come up since the first announcement of The War of the Rohirrim is whether the Kenji Kamiyama-directed effort will be 2D or 3D.

(To say that many anime aficionados have mixed feelings about the use of full 3D would be somewhat of an understatement.)

Last year, WOTR producer (and now Senior Vice President of Anime and Action Series at Warner Bros.) Jason DeMarco answered on his personal twitter that the film would be in 2D. Yesterday he re-confirmed that the feature-length animation would be 2D — there has been no change of direction.

Source: Jason DeMarco of SVP of Action and Anime at Warner Bros.

Some of the confusion (and concern) seems to arise from the involvement of Sola Entertainment. Sola Ent. is the parent company of Sola Digital Arts. It was Sola Digital Arts that animated full-3D works such as Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Ultraman, and Bladerunner: Black Lotus.

But as one of the editors of longtime anime news source Anime News Network points out on their forums: The War of the Rohirrim “may be being made by a different division of Sola Entertainment, or by a studio outsourced from it. Notably, [the] production studio is listed on Sola’s own website as ‘Sola Entertainment/TBC.'”

DeMarco also reinforced that several alumni from the Peter Jackson films are involved in the production:

Do we have Weta on board? YUP
Do we have Philippa Boyens on board? YUP
Do we have John Howe on board? YUP
DO WE HAVE ALAN FUCKING LEE ON BOARD?? HELL YEAH WE DO

The War of the Rohirrim concept art.
