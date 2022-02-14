While TORn staff and guests have been busily analysing the new Rings of Power teaser trailer on Youtube, the first print roundups have emerged online.

First, Vanity Fair has a great dissection that leverages their insider knowledge to provide some keen — and provocative insights on the contents.

The opening shot shows a ship passing through an ornate gateway into a bustling port city. It’s a thriving metropolis, the westernmost civilization of mortals in the Sundering Seas, situated on the star-shaped island of Númenor.

All this time we’ve been listening to the trailer’s only dialogue, a female voice saying “Have you ever wondered … what else is out there? There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it.” As she finishes speaking, we cut to a shot of actress Megan Richards, which is editing language for: This is the character who said that thing. So, either she really does say that thing in the series, or the editors of this teaser want us to think she said that thing.

Based on our ongoing analysis, right now it seems likely that the Polygon contains some incorrect guesses. Stay tuned, we’ll have something in print soon!

…that is perhaps the greatest success of this teaser trailer. It feels like The Lord of the Rings. While we learned of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer well ahead of the Super Bowl, we had no way of knowing that it would be able to transport us back to a story many of us grew up with. Back are the sweeping forests, the grand palaces of the Elves, and the grand caves and caverns of the Dwarves. Like the Lord of the Rings trilogy before it, it seems that Rings of Power may once again succeed at balancing the serenity and dangers of Middle-earth.

The teaser is only a minute long but it manages to pack in a ton of information and glimpses at some never before seen moments in LoTR canon. Most noticeably, we get our very first look at the realm of Númenor, and at a much younger Galadriel and Elrond who movie fans will recognize from Peter Jackson’s trilogy. In addition to familiar faces, several new characters made exclusively for the show are also featured.

