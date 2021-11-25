Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you'd like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net

Art of Fate

by: Milan

How can so much darkness exist, while there is light? How can the Black Eye of Mordor stare, while hobbit children skip through the grass? Do all the troubles wash away down the River Anduin, great and wide, mysteriously, Or do they pop up like hobbit children in a game of hide and seek, ready to come out for Elevenses? How does life move on, to the beauty of the Lorien, To come into the songs of old, To relinquish the art of fate, To come back stronger than you came, What will the minstrels sing? What will they say in their songs when you’re gone, When you look into Galadriel’s Mirror, what will you see? A sad reflection of yourself, of everything you are, The destruction of your home, a black eye of fowl menace, Who are you? Can you face yourself for me? Weren’t we all just hobbits, letting our days unwind, in a safe haven for a time, When the Carrion fowl take your body, What will you think? Will you watch from your ship at sea, Or paddle forward, to find what awaits you in lands of bliss, What will be your regrets, your wishes, your lies to yourself? -Milan

~~ * ~~

Middle Earth haiku

by: H Herz

Strider's valiant, but... Not all who wander can cook. Where's second breakfast?

~~ * ~~