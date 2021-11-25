It’s the most wonderful time of year, when TheOneRing.net staff pick some of our favorite Tolkien inspired gifts for our 2021 Holiday Gift guide. From all of us, we wish you a safe and joyous holiday season.

Please note that all prices are in US currency and subject to change.

. deej recommends…. Mythologie Candles Tale-Inspired Sample Pack, $47

Mythologie make amazing fantasy-inspired, eco friendly candles and scents. My favorite are from the Tale-Inspired Collection: Bearded Tree: the smell of woods & earth; The Ranger: leather, weapons, aged bourbon, and forest; Double Breakfast: warm baking from the kitchen, delectable maple syrup; Bree’s Spice Market: sweet spices, clove bud, vanilla; Wizard’s Pipe Weed: musky herbs & tobacco; and King of the Wood Elves: rich forest foliage, herbal musk

The Doors of Durin environment by Weta Workshop; $499.99

Open Edition;

Made from high-quality polystone;

360° Environment design;

Unique LED lighting (universal power adaptor included);

Physically sculpted by expert Model-Maker Leonard Ellis.

Justin recommends…Custom Elvish or Dwarvish Keyboard Caps by Matt3o, available at Drop; starting at $100

The new sets come in “training” versions that feature both the created language key legends alongside traditional English characters, in addition to “hardcore” kits that are purely in Elvish or Dwarvish. The base set includes all the keys you need for a standard tenkeyless layout (meaning there are no numpad keys); pre-orders are being taken now with an expected ship date of January 2022.

Garfeimao recommends…The Lord of the Rings Leaves of Lorien Holiday Sweater; $59.90

“Bring in the holidays with the Fellowship of the Ring! Inspired by The Lord of the Rings, this holiday sweater features the Leaves of Lorien between the famous “One ring to rule them all” line in Tolkien’s Tengwar script.”

Happy Hobbits recommend…The Lord of the Rings Clothing Collection by Volante Design; various prices

Beautiful clothing for men and women inspired by The Lord of the Rings. “Volante Design is building a world of fashion where ordinary people can feel extraordinary. We take inspiration from comic books, video games, film, anime, and anywhere else we can find heroes and villains.”

JPB recommends…The Lord of the Rings Illustrated Edition; $75

This new edition is illustrated with J.R.R. Tolkien’s own artwork, created as he wrote the original text. (If you’re preparing for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show next year, you may want to start your reading at the back of the book, with the Appendices…)

demosthenes recommends…The Nature of Middle-earth by J.R.R. Tolkien and edited by Carl F. Hostetter; $32

The first ever publication of J.R.R. Tolkien’s final writings on Middle-earth, covering a wide range of subjects and perfect for those who have read and enjoyed The Silmarillion, The Lord of the Rings, Unfinished Tales, and The History of Middle-earth, and want to learn more about Tolkien’s magnificent world.

saystine recommends…JRR Tolkien Word Art Print Set of Four; $50

These four JRR Tolkien word art prints feature images from Middle Earth, formed with passages from The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King.

greendragon recommends…2021 Lord of the Rings Art Prints by New Zealand Post; $37.82

All stamps in the The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 20th Anniversary stamp issue were based on original artworks by Sacha Lees. Three of these paintings have been issued as limited-edition art prints. These hand-signed prints include a cancelled stamp and limited-edition number. A great gift for any The Lord of the Rings fan, only 250 of each print have been produced.

2021 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 20th Anniversary Silver Coin Sets by New Zealand Post; $411.93

Each set includes three unique 1oz silver proof coins, featuring three key moments from The Fellowship of the Ring. Low worldwide mintage of 300 sets.

Doors of Durin Mellon Shawl by Oscha; $105.75

The Doors of Durin are shown in an effervescent blue against a black backdrop, intended to represent the magical moment when the Sindarin word for ‘Friend’ (Mellon) is spoken by Gandalf and the gateway is opened to the travellers of the Fellowship, after generations lying closed to the world. This beautiful shawl is woven from 100% organic cotton for a lovely softness and a little cush. This organic cotton shawl is breathable and versatile.

Wax Seals from Shire Post Mint – various designs; prices from $10 to $30

Shire Post Mint have just released these new seals, in several Middle-earth designs (as well as a great ‘Labyrinth’ seal!) Purchase one wooden handle, and then you can swap out the interchangeable, magnetic seal stamp heads. Seal your holiday missives in style!