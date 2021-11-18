A look at the various Lord of the Rings and Hobbit DVD sets currently on store shelves.

LATEST EDITION: The 2021 Remastered 31-disc 4K box set. $250

3 Hobbit Theatricals 4K

3 Hobbit Extended 4K

3 LOTR Theatricals 4K

6 LOTR Extended 4K

3 Hobbit Theatricals 1080p

3 Hobbit Extended 1080p w/ commentary

3 LOTR Theatrical 1080p

6 LOTR Extended 1080p w/ 4 commentaries

1 Bonus Feature (NEW) – 3 cast reunions + Cannes 2001 preview

Head on over to The Digital Bits where they have a long, deep review of this new set worth reading. Remember, the new 4K looks stunning but requires a new 4K disc player + 4K TV.

Can an equivalent set be assembled piece by piece? Let’s shop:

LOTR 4K (2020) $75

Includes Theatrical & Extended in 4K

– 9 Discs

LOTR Extended Edition BluRay 1080p Remastered (2020) $45

Includes Extended in Remastered 1080p

– Commentaries

– Appendices

– Costa Bottes Documentary

– 15 discs

Hobbit 4K (2020) $70

Includes Theatrical & Extended in 4K

– 6 Discs

Hobbit Extended Edition Bluray 3D (2016) $60

Includes Extended Edition in 3D

– Extended in 1080p 2D

– Commentaries

– Appendices

– 15 discs

For $250 you can get the new 31-disc box set with some pretty postcards + Cannes reel + 30 minute reunions…

Or for the same price you can get all 45-discs INCLUDING all the Appendices + Remastered 4K editions + 3D Hobbits!

Is it worth buying a whole new set just for the Cannes footage? Watch our reunion of that momentous occasion as we assemble Producers, Press, and Fan Blogs to remember what Lord of the Rings at Cannes 2001 was like.

For all the completionists out there, fill out your Middle-earth collection with the other versions of Peter Jackson’s movies.

LOTR Theatrical BluRay 1080p Remasters 3-Disc Set (2020) $20

LOTR Bluray + Appendices + Costa Bottes Documentary GREEN TINT edition (2012) $65

6-film Hobbit & LOTR Bluray THEATRICAL Editions (2016) $40

6-film Hobbit & LOTR DVD Theatrical Editions (2016) $20

A final reminder that Peter Jackson has said on occasion that he wants to do a 25th anniversary “Unicorn Edition” with all the extra stuff that we haven’t seen yet – Frodo turning into Gollum, Faramir & Eowyn’s wedding, and a warts-n-all BTS documentary that goes even deeper into the drama of making these films. No announcements have been made that this is even in the works, but PJ is a billionaire now, so anything is possible!