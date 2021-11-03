Section divider

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on November 3,

  • Battle of Bywater, and Passing of Saruman. End of the War of the Ring (1419)
  • [Join us on the Discussion Boards here]
  • .

 November 3, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. Battle of Bywater, and Passing of Saruman. End of the War of the Ring.

(from the appendices)

“…a messenger from the Tookland rode in. He was in high spirits. ‘The Thain has raised all our country,’ he said, ‘and the news is going like fire all ways.…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 363-371 RotK)

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from The Saul Zaentz Company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2020 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.