Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

Treasures of the Road

by: Tom Frye

Jewels by the roadside. Gems in the stream. They glimmer and they glisten. They beckon and they scream, “Come off your road, O Traveler, for in us you will find. Treasure for your pockets and peace to rule your mind.” But once you’ve left the roadside, to find them and lost your way. The jewels will turn to stone, the gems will turn to clay. © Copyright 1995 by Tom Frye

~ * ~