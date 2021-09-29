The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on September 29:

September 29, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. The company of Thorin recovers in Lake-town.

(not from the appendices)

“…within a week they were quite recovered, fitted out in fine cloth of their proper colours…

(Tolkien, 1966 Ballantine, p.190-191 Hobbit)

September 29, 3018 (S.R. 1418)

1. Frodo reaches Bree at night.

(from the appendices)

“…Even from the outside the inn looked a pleasant house to familiar eyes… …Over the door was painted in white letters: The Prancing Pony by Barliman Butterbur….”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p.208-214 FotR)

2. Gandalf visits the Gaffer.

(from the appendices)

“But fear grew in me as I rode. Ever as I came north I heard tidings of the Riders…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p.344 FotR)

September 29, 3021 (S.R. 1421)

1. They come to the Grey Havens.

(from the appendices)

“…they came to the Far Downs, and to the Towers, and looked on the distant Sea; and so they rode down at last to Mithlond, to the Grey Havens in the long firth of Lune.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p.383 RotK)

2. Frodo and Bilbo depart over the Sea with the Three Keepers.

(from the appendices)

“But Sam was now sorrowful at heart, and it seemed to him that if the parting would be bitter, more grievous still would be the long road home alone.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p.383-384 RotK)

3. The end of the Third age.

(from the appendices)

“…The Third Age was over, and the Days of the rings were passed, and an end was come of the story and song of those times. With them went many Elves of the High Kindred who would no longer stay in Middle-earth…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p.383 RotK)