Yesterday Amazon Studios premiered their trailer for the Wheel of Time series that’s based on the fantasy novels of the late Robert Jordan (and Brandon Sanderson). You can see it here if you haven’t already.

One notes that the series itself is slated to debut on November 19, 2021 — that’s roughly 10 weeks away.

That got me thinking, and I did a tiny bit of digging.

Turns out that Good Omens — also produced by Amazon Studios — had a roughly 10-week lead time from trailer to series debut. The first full trailer for Good Omens debuted on March 6, 2019. The series debuted on Prime on May 31, 2019.

Given LOTR on Prime will debut on September 2, 2022, might we then expect a trailer no later than mid-June next year?

However, two data points is a slim thing to build a prediction upon, and I’m just wild-guessing here. (Emphasis and disclaimer: this is speculation based upon publicly available information, not a rumour).

But Amazon loves an algorithm and I feel this coincidence is waggling its eyebrows at me suggestively.

Maybe mark your calendar in pencil, but don’t bet the house.