Come and join fellow Tolkien fans from around Australia for a Zoom get together of the 'Hern Ennorath' Tolkien group.

Tolkien fans from Australia are building an online community for Australians to discuss Tolkien and Middle-earth topics.

‘Hern Ennorath’ means South Lands of Middle-earth. The name was chosen to reflect where we Aussies live, in the great southern land, in the southern hemisphere and, so far, is made up of three sub-groups

* Brisbane Tolkien Fellowship;
* Canberra Tolkien Fellowship; and
* Melbourne Tolkien Fellowship.

Each of these sub-groups also have their own individual Facebook pages.

The next online meeting is on 23rd September and the topic will be “Music of Middle-earth”. It will start with a quick ‘getting to know you’, before discussing all things music in Middle-earth. From Tolkien’s lyrical poetry to music that has been inspired by Tolkien. The meeting will run for 1 1/2 hours, but everyone is welcome to come and go as they please.

Just follow these instructions to join

Times: 8pm, ACT, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania
7:30pm NT and SA
6pm WA

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88523894355?pwd=TDdIanRpWE1UUEpjU0JucDFYeFVHdz09

Meeting ID: 885 2389 4355
Passcode: 556704

Alternate link
https://us04web.zoom.us/join

All are welcome, so mark the 23rd of September in your diaries, grab your favourite snacks and settle in for some “Music in Middle-earth”.


There are also plans afoot to hold an online Middle-earth Trivia Night in November, and a national face-to-face dinner and conference in 2022, so stay tuned for further details.

