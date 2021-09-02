Come and join fellow Tolkien fans from around Australia for a Zoom get together of the 'Hern Ennorath' Tolkien group.

Tolkien fans from Australia are building an online community for Australians to discuss Tolkien and Middle-earth topics.



‘Hern Ennorath’ means South Lands of Middle-earth. The name was chosen to reflect where we Aussies live, in the great southern land, in the southern hemisphere and, so far, is made up of three sub-groups



* Brisbane Tolkien Fellowship;

* Canberra Tolkien Fellowship; and

* Melbourne Tolkien Fellowship.



Each of these sub-groups also have their own individual Facebook pages.



The next online meeting is on 23rd September and the topic will be “Music of Middle-earth”. It will start with a quick ‘getting to know you’, before discussing all things music in Middle-earth. From Tolkien’s lyrical poetry to music that has been inspired by Tolkien. The meeting will run for 1 1/2 hours, but everyone is welcome to come and go as they please.



Just follow these instructions to join



Times: 8pm, ACT, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania

7:30pm NT and SA

6pm WA

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88523894355?pwd=TDdIanRpWE1UUEpjU0JucDFYeFVHdz09



Meeting ID: 885 2389 4355

Passcode: 556704





Alternate link

https://us04web.zoom.us/join



Meeting ID: 885 2389 4355

Passcode: 556706

All are welcome, so mark the 23rd of September in your diaries, grab your favourite snacks and settle in for some “Music in Middle-earth”.



There are also plans afoot to hold an online Middle-earth Trivia Night in November, and a national face-to-face dinner and conference in 2022, so stay tuned for further details.