Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

The Mirror

by: Cassie Hughes

i) Oh dearest love how can I bear the mirror’s tale to me this night, a family torn and ripped apart as darkness claims and covers light. Celebrian! Celebrian! I called but could not keep her safe for claws and fangs bore her away to torment she could not escape. The mirror fogged then cleared again as vengeance showed to me their face, twin perils twisted, hearts enslaved by lustful wrath they could not sate. Come back to us! Come back to us! I shouted but they did not hear above the clash of heavy blades, the screams and sobs of death and fear. Another scene unfolded then, a ranger, tall and dark he stood beside our precious Evenstar, and oh! their faces shone with love. Undomiel! Undomiel! I wept then as she turned away to follow where I could not go, that mortal path of slow decay. Is this my doing and my doom? In reparation for past deeds when thirst for knowledge ruled my head and power cancelled other needs. Oh Celeborn, my Celeborn Have I brought darkness on us all? Our daughter held beyond despair. Her children lost beyond recall. ii) Your mirror tells what yet may be but set in stone those tales are not. Beloved, things are still in flux our family safe, so ease your heart. Galadriel! Galadriel! Read nothing yet in what you saw. They may be passing shadows just like pipeweed smoke and not endure. Yet if in truth they come to pass, our strength combined will see us through. As over ages proud and strong together we have learned to do. Do not despair! Do not despair! Though tragedy may take our kin live for today, let go these fears, and do not let the darkness win. iii) The silvered surface briefly holds An unseen fleeting image then a halfling holding out his palm upon which lies a glowing ring. Ash nazg begiles! Ash nazg deceives! What comes to pass will surely be as told within those crystal depths, and writ in legend endlessly.

~ * ~

The Cabin

by: Tom Frye

When the world troubles me, and all good thoughts have fled, I venture off to visit, the cabin inside my head. Seated before a woodstove, gazing at radiant coals, I sip slowly at my coffee, not worried by endless goals. High up within the mountains, nestled beside a brook, my entrance, a round doorway, similar to that Hobbit book. Sanctuary, peaceful haven, surrounded by fragrant pines, when I’m in need of solitude, it’s stored inside my mind. I do not travel far, to fish, to read, to dream. I merely close my eyes, conjuring a magical scene. Sunsets and brilliant sunrises, appear beyond green hills, mist above blue waters, helps me to gather the Still. When the storm comes calling, I quietly slip away, to that nearby cabin, in a solitary, peaceful bay. © Copyright 2018 by Tom Frye

~ * ~