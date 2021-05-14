Section divider

Amazon officially announces new director for its Lord of the Rings TV series and the cast immediately celebrated online.

Director Charlotte Brändström, drink in hand, is seen with New Zealand scenery behind her and a camera operator on her left - on set for Amazon's Lord of the Rings tv show.
Director Charlotte Brändström on set for Lord of the Rings in New Zealand

Accomplished director Charlotte Brändström, who worked with Amazon’s Man in the High Castle as well as Netflix’s Jupiter Ascending and The Witcher, is the latest addition to the large cast and crew of this huge Second Age show. Actor Nazanin Boniadi, who has a lead role in LOTR, posted, “I can’t think of anyone better to break ground as the first woman director to ever helm Tolkien.”

Quite simply, she. is. AMAZING! Nothing short of a creative genius.

LOTR actor Sophia Nomvete on director Charlotte Brändström

Maze Runner actor Dylan Smith, who is rumored to play a major dwarf character, adds on social “A truly talented director!” While major star-in-the-wings Ismael Cruz Cordova says Brändström is a “A Powerhouse.”

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV show is currently shooting in New Zealand, with over 200 cast and crew members allowed into the country during quarantine. Brändström is a TV veteran based in LA, and hails from Sweden & France.

