Ode to Elanor

By D.McGlinchey

Elanor, my star flower, my beautiful golden sun.

From lonely isles did your namesake travel to bring beauty and joy from afar.

Elf Child, though of Halfling kin, fair beauty of the Shire.

Your grace and wisdom outshines them all and your laughter a Dragon would halt.

Blessed with the grace of the Valar you glow.



Though hard was the road that led to your being,

I never faltered nor forsook the dreams I made.

I travelled there and back again to make true those distant dreams.

And I did.

With you Elanor.

My star flower.

My beautiful golden sun.

