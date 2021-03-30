Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

Hobbits, AWAKE!

by: David McGlinchey

AWAKE! FEAR! FIRE! FOES! AWAKE!



The Horn Cry of Buckland is waking the town.

Ruffians are come to trouble the Shire,

Banging on doors and breaking them down!

Frightening the Women folk, enslaving the Men

Stealing and looting again and again!



AWAKE! FEAR! FIRE! FOES! AWAKE!



The Shirriff’s are out at the sound of the cry

Gathering their forces with feather in cap.

Bounders from borders fleet footed they fly.

With the Horn Cry of Buckland sounding out clear and loud,

‘Hobbits of the Shire, time now to stand proud!’



AWAKE! FEAR! FIRE! FOES! AWAKE!



A High Knight of Gondor, sent by the King.

With an Esquire of Rohan, silver horn at his side

Empowering the Shire folk in this ‘Battle of the Ring’

The Wars they have ended with the Dark Lord’s defeat

Now this battle of Bywater will make victory complete.



AWAKE! FEAR! FIRE! FOES! AWAKE!



Sharkey the Boss man is not what he seems.

Destroying our homeland, blotting the land.

A shadow, a monster, invading our dreams!

He’s hiding at Bag End with his Ruffians in tow.

But the Hobbits are coming, he’s nowhere to go.



AWAKE! FEAR! FIRE! FOES! AWAKE!



Beware of this Sharkey, don’t be fooled by his voice.

As up to Bag End marched the friends.

“Come out from your lair.

Make amends, make a choice.

The Shire’s seen enough of war, trouble and fear.

Leave now with your Ruffians, you are not wanted here!”



Awake Hobbits. .



AWAKE!



