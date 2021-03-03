Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

Just deserts

By D. McGlinchey

You would have screamed in agony.

As did your victims .

You would have clawed off your skin.

As you did to so many.

You would have cursed at the fates.

As the helpless cursed you.

And you would have struck blindly out.

As all doomed victims do.

But here you all stand now.

Forever enshrined.

As hard as your hearts!

And as cold as your mind.

No more in the shadows, your terror to spread.

No more will folk fear you, and quake in their bed.

The dawn it has claimed you.

Forfeit to those claimed.

And the sun’s touch has sealed you,

With your fury now tamed.

Three hunters all trapped by the prey they had caught.

And your screaming and writhing has aided you naught!

This was your ending, the old tales were true,

When the dawn took you all, and made statues of you!

~ * ~

Pernicious Palantir

By: Crystal Dawson

Eyes affixed to the orbed glass,

Denethor kept scrolling as Sauron was trolling,

poisoning his mind and twisting his heart

with a herald so fantastic how could it be false?

The Dark lord reckoned an end for all men

that was as evil as it was inevitable.

Fear seeped through the steward’s bones

bending his will and back.

Hunched he remained wherever he sat

and his eyes were oft a glaze.



Deep were his musings, cavernous and bleak

until all ends ceased in bitter despair.

Had his thoughts delved wider, he may have rekindled hope,

from alliances afar but not unforgot.



“Flee flee for your lives” he vehemently declared,

draining all hearts who heard, of hope: For what is the use?

Accept your fate and die in whatever way seems best to you.

For no change will come, no hope with dawn.

Only fearsome foe surround.

Against such might who could stand up and fight?

Best to give up your plight and fly.

You fools that march are madder than I,

rallying to your kin, waving your torn banners on high.

No rival races will unite. No prodigal sons return.

I have seen your future, bleak it remains,

empty and void of all light.

No aid will appear from sea or sky;

you will die in battle this night

The fallen Maia rose in power with each hopeful light put out.

Further still the Shadow reached.

No great king could stop his advance.

What council could ally against his fearsome countless horde?

Atop his solitary tower

the flame licked slit narrowed with a gleam and glower,

renewed was its eternal blaze.

For what power was left in Middle earth

that could divert his piercing gaze.

Perhaps none…

but the power of one,

with one, with another and another,

bound in friendship, bonded in love, blind to hate and bold in fear.

Faith to see an age that can be united by love of the good in this world,

that is worth fighting for.

~ * ~

Untitled

By: darkkrose

I pray thee, Tulkas, lend me strength and guide my sword with sharpness,

My time has come to join the fray, I need my heart be dauntless.

Don’t let me tire, falter, fail, don’t let my courage dwindle,

If I’m about to give up hope, the flame of hope rekindle.



And if by chance the Waiting Halls would open wide before me,

Great Námo, Keeper of my fate, have pity and restore me.

Don’t let me dwell too long a time in solitude and sadness,

Allow me walk under the Sun and feel again its warmness.

~ * ~