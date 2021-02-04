Section divider

We’re excited to bring you an EXCLUSIVE first look at the new Gandalf the Grey Crown Series figure by the awesome folks at Asmus Toys.

Right now we don’t have any information on price, but you can see from these fantastic shots that this figure is going to be amazing. It looks like the likeness to Sir Ian McKellen’s wizard is pretty darn spot on, and the goodies you get with him are super detailed. We hope you enjoy these shots; when we get all the information on Gandalf we will pass it on. We do not want you to miss a chance to add this amazing figure to your collection!

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from The Saul Zaentz Company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2020 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.