This has been a year of challenges and loss. Our collective experience of a global pandemic was peppered with losses in our intimate Tolkien community as well.

Today, on this last day of the year, we wish to take a moment to remember just a few of those in our community who left this earthly realm, and have found a far green country under a swift sunrise. Whether it was the patriarch of the entirety of Tolkien’s legacy, or the artist who created infamous cover art, they will all be missed – along with so many others who sailed into the West this year. We honour them all. Fare thee well!

  • Christopher Tolkien – November 21, 1924 – January 16, 2020
  • Sir Ian Holm – 12 September 1931 – 19 June 2020
  • Orson Bean - July 22, 1928 - February 7, 2020
  • Andrew Jack – 28 January 1944 – 31 March 2020
  • Bruce Allpress – 25 August 1930 – 23 April 2020
  • Barbara Remington – 23 June 1929 – 23 January 2020
  • Kenny the Horse (Hasufel in LOTR)

