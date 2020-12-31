In a time when we simply cannot physically celebrate together, join TheOneRing.net and fans from around the globe, as we honor the legacy of The Professor with a Tolkien birthday toast on what would have been his 129th birthday. (Tolkien’s Birthday – January 3rd 1892)

Join us LIVE for our 2021 Toast to the Professor!

As part of the long-standing tradition amongst the Tolkien community, we will be hosting two LIVE events via Zoom. These two events will take place January 3rd 2021 at 8pm GMT and then again at 8pm PST. The respective Zoom rooms will open at 7:45pm, to give all plenty of time to prepare for the toast.

As we may have a rather large crowd joining in the celebration, you will be initially muted when you join the Toast. We will open the room for discussion, fun and frivolity following the toast at 8pm.

To participate, use the details below!

London Tolkien Toast – January 3rd 2021 – 8pm GMT

(Find Your Time)

Join TheOneRing.net’s official Zoom room using the following link and information.

https://zoom.us/j/97750936908

Meeting ID: 977 5093 6908

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,97750936908# US (Washington D.C)

+13126266799,,97750936908# US (Chicago)

Dial by phone your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 977 5093 6908

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aURhL5LRa

Los Angeles Tolkien Toast – January 3rd 2021 – 8pm PST

(Find Your Time)

https://zoom.us/j/93387202701

Meeting ID: 933 8720 2701

How to Prepare

As long as you bring yourself, something to toast with, and a sense of appreciation for the wonderful impact J.R.R. Tolkien has had on our lives, you are all set! We will organize a few other fun activities.

Hope to see you there!

Can’t make it? The Tolkien Society has the following guidance for your own toast…