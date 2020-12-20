Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

Don’t disturb the water

By D.McGlinchey

Don’t disturb the water, it is best to leave It be.

For I fear there’s something hid within its quiet serenity.

Don’t disturb the water, come away now we must go.

I know the calmness of the top can hide turbulence below.

Don’t disturb the water, something’s watching as we go.

Hasten now from the waters edge ere it drags us down below.

~~ * ~~