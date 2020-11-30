Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

Son of Gondor

By Oakenshield

He dreams of white towers and days of old;

For his city to return to glory.

Brave is the soul of Boromir the Bold,

With distant words does he share his story.

His soul is burdened and torn asunder,

But he holds hope that he will make things right.

When The One Ring’s power calls like thunder,

His mortal heart nearly loses its fight.

At his friends’ peril, his goodness prevailed,

But his body is pierced by arrow blades.

He kept his honor, though he thought he failed

His brothers move on, but Boromir fades.

He bids farewell to his Captain, his king,

Rest, Son of Gondor, for hope did you bring.

~~ * ~~

Beleriand

by: Eli R.

To north, to north there lay the land of dread

Dungorthin, where all ways were dead

In hill, in hills of shadow bleak and cold

Beyond was deadly nightshades hold

To south, to south the wide earth unexplored

To west, to west the ancient ocean roared

To east, to east in peaks of blue were piled

The mountains of the outer world

Unsailed and shoreless, wide and wild

To east in peaks of blue were piled

In silence folded, mist unfurled

The mountains of the outer world

Beyond the tangled, woodland shade

Thorn and thicket, grove and glade

Whose brooding boughs of magic hung

Were ancient when the world was young

~~ * ~~