The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on November 3,

Battle of Bywater, and Passing of Saruman. End of the War of the Ring (1419)

[Join us on the Discussion Boards here]

.

November 3, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. Battle of Bywater, and Passing of Saruman. End of the War of the Ring.

(from the appendices)

“…a messenger from the Tookland rode in. He was in high spirits. ‘The Thain has raised all our country,’ he said, ‘and the news is going like fire all ways.…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 363-371 RotK)