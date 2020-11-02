Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you'd like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net

Gallantry

Joel D

Hark! ye lads of noble stock

To lore of courage born on rock

Hark, Oromë! Hark, Nahar!

Praise the tale sung under Star

A Firstborn of the Kindreds Three

The son of tree and branch was he

Worn by grief of Olórin slain,

He heedless journeys on again

Keen of eye and fleet of foot,

The Elven prince leaps from his root

Forth the Three Hunters!

Yo ho!

Not the least among Durin’s folk,

He tramps his boots o’er rill and rook,

Striding twice for every step

Of Man and Elf beside him, kept

Watch at midnight, awake at dawn,

Running, running, o’er hill and lawn,

Never tiring, ever forward,

Never yielding, ever onward,

With iron will and heart of flesh,

The Dwarvish lord ne’er stops to rest

Forth the Three Hunters!

Yo ho!

Come! O Wind, to speed their flight,

Through endless day, through restless night

Come, Elessar! Come, Andúril!

Both Tree and Flower endureth still

Now he holds his hand on high,

Wielding sword and crying, Fly!

With me cross stone and plain

Our friends to find, our foes to gain!

Long foretold, rugged, old,

The King of Men came, strong and bold

Forth the Three Hunters!

Yo ho!

~~ * ~~

To Break Men

by David McGlinchey

Long time forming, melding, churning.

Long time planned from Melkor’s yearning.

Long time whispered, chanted the curse

From Sorcerer’s lips inscribed to verse.

This time, my time, the time to end time

This time, Saurons time,

Time to cease, the White Tower chime

Time for the Wolf’s head

Time for my roar

Time ends for Men when I smash down their door!



~~ * ~~

The Dance of the Wind and Dust

By: Tom Frye

All we are is dust in the wind,

is an understatement here in Nebraska.

Because here, it’s the dust of

a thousand back country roads,

that keeps the landscape alive.



That same dust was kicked up

by the buffalo and horses

of the Plains Indians.

That same dust found its way

into the cabins of

the first pioneers to tread the land.



It’s the dust of those country roads

that mars and scars the old wood

of the barns, farmhouses, and road signs.

That dust paints a vivid picture

of the distant past, the present day,

and the oncoming future.



Particles of dusty DNA

are carried far on strong winds.

Those same winds once

blew winter storms away,

sent tornadoes howling

and screaming across the prairie.



Wind and dust created a wild dance,

like barroom betties kicking up their heels.

It’s the wind and the dust

that we endure out here in the sticks

of Nebraska.



Because if we can survive that,

we can survive anything.



© Copyright 2019 by Tom Frye

~~ * ~~