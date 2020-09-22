Today in Middle-earth, September 22

Bungo Baggins and Belladonna Took celebrate the birth of their only child, “Bilbo Baggins of Bag End.”

“…a barrel was cut loose by Bilbo and pushed to the shore and opened. Groans came from inside…”

1. Bilbo and the barrels reach Lake-town just after sunset.

Drogo Baggins and Primula Brandybuck celebrate the birth of their only child, “Frodo Baggins of Buckland, the Shire.)

September 22, 3001 (S.R. 1401)

1. A long expected party!!

“The sun got up, the clouds vanished, flags were unfurled and the fun began.

Bilbo met the guests (and additions) at the new white gate in person. He gave away presents to all and sundry—the latter were those who went out again by the back way and came in again by the gate.

