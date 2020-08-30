Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us in our 24 Hour Chatroom!
Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Black Panther is on TV tonight and there’s Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis, fresh off the $3 billion The Hobbit tril… https://t.co/vMhZE7EPxJ
    about 44 minutes ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: JRR Tolkien rejected The Beatles at every opportunity, writing “in a house three doors away dwells a member of a gr… https://t.co/eh0xnuQt9T
    about 1 day ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Billy Boyd met Orlando Bloom on this day in 1999 on their first flight to NZ. A bond was formed that will last a li… https://t.co/XTgOaDmYPh
    about 2 days ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Middle-earth design contest with Oscha Slings: WINNER

August 30, 2020 at 10:35 am by greendragon  - 

Big thanks to everyone who entered the contest run by our good friends at Oscha Slings, to come up with a new Middle-earth design! We hear there were many lovely entries, and it was very hard to make a choice; but we can now announce the winner. Here’s what the folks at Oscha tell us:

‘We’d like to thank everyone who entered the competition, it was wonderful to see the range of ideas and talents! The winner is *drumroll*….

‘Cari Johnston with her (yet unnamed) mirrored depiction of the journey to Lake-town and the Lonely Mountain, from The Hobbit. It’s such a clever design, with so many story-telling elements, that has been well executed to work as a baby sling.

‘We could see a lot of enthusiasm for designs that were already on our list, so hopefully you will eventually get something that you’ve been dreaming of, for instance horses, eagles, and  Gandalf! 

‘We hope you can agree that Cari is a worthy winner, and that you will look forward to seeing the design woven!’

Congratulations to Cari, and thanks to all who entered. Don’t forget to check out the many wonderful Middle-earth goodies (including face masks!) at Oscha Slings.


Posted in Artwork, Clothing, Clothing, Contests, Creations, Events, Fans, Hobbit Book, Lord of the Rings, LotR Books, Merchandise, Other Merchandise, Shop, The Hobbit, TheOneRing.net Community, Tolkien on August 30, 2020 by
Daggers of Tauriel

Leave a Reply