The Great Hall of Poets

July 31, 2020

Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

Lady Forest

Kissed by the sun, embraced by the morning,

The Forest sheds her cloak of Night.

She slips into a gown of mist,

She wove herself, by Morning light.

In Amber rays, the Forest dances,

In hidden glens within the hills.

Barefoot, she glides through open meadows,

Tip-toes her way past silver rills.

Her gown of mist trails behind her,

Fluttering in the morning wind,

Adorned with gems and sparkling jewels.

The rising sun did surely send.

© Copyright 2000 by Tom Frye

~~ * ~~

Through fire and water falling

By D. McGlinchey

Through fire and water falling.

Burning,

Freezing.

Holding on and letting go for life.

No quarter asked,

No quarter given,

Shadow and flame against pure light clash.

Into the abyss they fall headlong,

Rending,

Slashing.

Sword and talon take equal toll.

Still waters shaken,

Fires quenching,

The stone foundations jarring courage.

Up endless stairs the Shadow flees.

Hunting,

Chasing,

To the final clash on the mountain peak.

Shattered, broken,

Thrown down in defeat.

Pure spirit released to live anew.

Through fire and water rising,

Transcending,

Evolving.

Returned back at the turn of the tide.

The storm rages.

Hope is renewed.

Though only in the will of the fool.

~~ * ~~

Till Our Next Meeting

by: Bassam K.

My Dear Friend,

Valleys and Mountains, forests and rivers,

You conquered them all, shook them off like shivers.

I always knew you were made of mithril,

I always knew you were capable of more,

Greatness cannot be hidden under a hill,

It needed a little nudge out of the door.

For that, I am not sorry.

You were more than a means to an end.

I believed in you.

You were special.



My Dear Friend,

There were times when I wasn’t anywhere near,

Times when I left you stranded surrounded by fear.

It wasn’t ideal when I put the world on your shoulders,

Charged with a group of stubborn strangers,

I hadn’t thought about when you would be older,

In the hands of time with the scars from danger.

For that, I am sorry.

You were more than a piece of the puzzle.

I needed you.

You were special.



My Dear Friend,

The journey there was hurried and full of peril,

You cut evil webs and were the rider of barrels.

We lost some folk but you earned your stripes,

You showed courage now and then,

I enjoyed this night when we puffed our pipes,

Just as our journey back again.

With that, I am proud of you.

You are more than just a Hobbit.

I love you.

You are special.

Till our next meeting.

~~ * ~~