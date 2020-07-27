Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us in our 24 Hour Chatroom!
Check out TheOneRing.net on Twitter!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: I (600M) wants it but he (50M) won’t give it to me. It is very precious and I had it for a long time. AITA for just… https://t.co/fQgSpZ3uPQ
    about 6 hours ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: https://t.co/rnEvHXxQWR https://t.co/apT5hY66FF
    about 8 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: The @LOTRProject continues to be a shining beacon of pleasantness in this fire hellscape of a year. https://t.co/OPodfiYs1w
    about 19 hours ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Collecting The Precious – Star Ace Toys Defo-Real Sauron and Morgul Lord

July 27, 2020 at 10:09 pm by elessar  - 

The awesome folks at Star Ace Toys have announced two new Middle-earth Defo-Real figures.

The first is the Dark Lord himself, Sauron, which can be pre-ordered right now at Sideshow Collectibles for $90. This figure, unlike others in the series, has a limited edition run of only 500 pieces.

The other new figure was announced during Sideshow Collectibles Comic-Con at Home. Fans can keep informed about this new figure, via an RSVP link, which will place them on a list to be notified when the Morgul Lord himself is available for order.

That’s not all! If you need an extra Balrog in your life, and who doesn’t, you can order the light-up version for $96 which will be shipped during the fourth quarter of this year.

Posted in Collectibles, ComicCon, ComicCon at Home, Merchandise, Sideshow Collectibles, TheOneRing.net Community on July 27, 2020 by
Thranduil Statue

Leave a Reply