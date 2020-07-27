Collecting The Precious – Star Ace Toys Defo-Real Sauron and Morgul Lord

at 10:09 pm by July 27, 202010:09 pm by elessar

The awesome folks at Star Ace Toys have announced two new Middle-earth Defo-Real figures.

The first is the Dark Lord himself, Sauron, which can be pre-ordered right now at Sideshow Collectibles for $90. This figure, unlike others in the series, has a limited edition run of only 500 pieces.

The other new figure was announced during Sideshow Collectibles Comic-Con at Home. Fans can keep informed about this new figure, via an RSVP link, which will place them on a list to be notified when the Morgul Lord himself is available for order.

That’s not all! If you need an extra Balrog in your life, and who doesn’t, you can order the light-up version for $96 which will be shipped during the fourth quarter of this year.