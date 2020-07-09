Join us on Facebook!
Collecting The Precious – Star Ace Toys Defo-Real Balrog Review

July 9, 2020 at 5:00 pm by elessar  - 

Last year we teamed up with the folks at Star Ace Toys to talk about their Defo-Real Ringwraith. Well, we’re pleased to do it again, this time we’re talking about their Defo-Real Deluxe Balrog. This version of the Balrog is stylized, similar to the way the Ringwraith has been done. It’s a very fun twist on one of the coolest Middle-earth creatures. The cherry on top is if you get the deluxe version, you also get a very cool mini Gandalf, so you can recreate Gandalf and the Balrog battling it out on the Balrog’s very own Moria base. The Balrog is in-stock, ready for purchase, from Sideshow Collectibles for $105. So check out the review and then go take a chance on this very cool Balrog.

Posted in Collectibles, Collectibles, Merchandise, Other Merchandise, Shop, Sideshow Collectibles, TheOneRing.net Community, Toys on July 9, 2020 by
