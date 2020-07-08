Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Witch-king & Frodo at Weathertop

at 9:49 pm by July 8, 20209:49 pm by elessar

Yesterday this amazing looking collectible of the Witch-king and Frodo at Weathertop went up for pre-order from our friends at Weta Workshop. Today, only 24 hours later, this statue is already showing as being “low on stock”. So while it won’t ship until March, I would not hesitate in ordering this collectible ASAP, as the 700 pieces in this edition size won’t be lasting long. Also, don’t forget about Weta’s payment plan system making it even easier for fans to snag this superb piece of art.