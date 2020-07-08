Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us in our 24 Hour Chatroom!
Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: It may be time to go there and back again but first - Do you own the EXTENDED EDITIONS of The Hobbit?
    about 1 hour ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Collecting The Precious – Iron Studios Gandalf the Grey Deluxe Statue https://t.co/78cqOzVzyA https://t.co/Zj2oNLjshj
    about 20 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: I’ve got three! https://t.co/klFAzvUL3w
    about 1 day ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Witch-king & Frodo at Weathertop

July 8, 2020 at 9:49 pm by elessar  - 

Yesterday this amazing looking collectible of the Witch-king and Frodo at Weathertop went up for pre-order from our friends at Weta Workshop. Today, only 24 hours later, this statue is already showing as being “low on stock”. So while it won’t ship until March, I would not hesitate in ordering this collectible ASAP, as the 700 pieces in this edition size won’t be lasting long. Also, don’t forget about Weta’s payment plan system making it even easier for fans to snag this superb piece of art.

Posted in Collectibles, Collectibles, Headlines, Merchandise, Shop, TheOneRing.net Announcements, TheOneRing.net Community, Weta Collectibles on July 8, 2020 by
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Chronicles

Leave a Reply