Middle-earth design contest with Oscha Slings

at 12:28 pm by June 26, 202012:28 pm by greendragon

Calling all creative fans of Middle-earth! Our good friends at Oscha Slings, purveyors of items of great beauty, are holding a contest!

This is your chance to create a unique Lord of the Rings or Hobbit (or Silmarillion, if that’s your passion!) themed design to be woven into a scarf, shawl, baby sling or throw. Whatever realm of Middle-earth inspires you, now is your chance! The only limitation is that it must be book inspired rather than movie inspired. You have a month to create your design; then submit it via the google form below, by midnight BST on 26th July 2020.

To view the existing range and get inspiration visit Oscha Slings. Oscha are looking for a new pattern that they haven’t done before, and something that is clearly iconic of Middle-earth. They welcome entries that have a strong illustrative style, beautiful line work, and creativity! You’ll find more guidance about what makes a good design in the Terms and Conditions at the google form.

Be sure to read the guidelines and Terms and Conditions carefully on the form before submitting your entry! Click here to enter.

The folks at Oscha say they can’t wait to see what you come up with; and we look forward to seeing it, too! Get those pencils out and get doodling!