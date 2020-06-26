Join us on Facebook!
Join us in our 24 Hour Chatroom!
Check out TheOneRing.net on Twitter!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Middle-earth design contest with Oscha Slings https://t.co/1PFFLlaECq
    about 25 minutes ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: No matter what is going on in the world, as long @BillyBoydActor and @DomsWildThings are together and happy I can feel good about things
    about 19 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Me irl vs animated me https://t.co/i7lYPpKHhy
    about 1 day ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Middle-earth design contest with Oscha Slings

June 26, 2020 at 12:28 pm by greendragon  - 

Calling all creative fans of Middle-earth! Our good friends at Oscha Slings, purveyors of items of great beauty, are holding a contest!

This is your chance to create a unique Lord of the Rings or Hobbit (or Silmarillion, if that’s your passion!) themed design to be woven into a scarf, shawl, baby sling or throw. Whatever realm of Middle-earth inspires you, now is your chance! The only limitation is that it must be book inspired rather than movie inspired. You have a month to create your design; then submit it via the google form below, by midnight BST on 26th July 2020.

To view the existing range and get inspiration visit Oscha Slings. Oscha are looking for a new pattern that they haven’t done before, and something that is clearly iconic of Middle-earth. They welcome entries that have a strong illustrative style, beautiful line work, and creativity! You’ll find more guidance about what makes a good design in the Terms and Conditions at the google form.

Be sure to read the guidelines and Terms and Conditions carefully on the form before submitting your entry! Click here to enter.

The folks at Oscha say they can’t wait to see what you come up with; and we look forward to seeing it, too! Get those pencils out and get doodling!


Posted in Artwork, Clothing, Clothing, Contests, Creations, Events, Fans, Hobbit Book, Lord of the Rings, LotR Books, Merchandise, Other Merchandise, Shop, The Hobbit, TheOneRing.net Community, Tolkien on June 26, 2020 by
Order the Gollum Enraged - Click Here

Leave a Reply