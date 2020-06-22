Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s The Witch-king and Frodo at Weathertop Part 2

at 10:41 pm by June 22, 202010:41 pm by elessar

As we shared with you a couple of weeks ago, our friends at Weta Workshop posted part one of a video, showing us the path the Witch-king and Frodo statue took to arrive at its final design. Today, fans can watch part two, and get to see what this amazing piece will finally look like, so we can prepare to place orders sometime in the near future. This piece is absolutely stunning and the final choices for the statue really do help create something very special. I cannot wait to order this myself, and hope you all enjoy the video below showcasing the journey of this collectible. After watching the video, use the link above to sign up, to know when this goes up for pre-order.