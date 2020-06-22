Today in Middle-earth, June 22

at 1:00 am by June 22, 20201:00 am by grammaboodawg

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on June 22nd:

Bilbo returns to the Shire with the Ring (1342)

1. Bilbo returns to the Shire with the Ring. (That same year, Sauron returns in secret to Mordor)

(determined from text)

“…a day came at last when they were in sight of the country where Bilbo had been born and bred…”

