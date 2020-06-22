Join us on Facebook!
Today in Middle-earth, June 22

June 22, 2020 at 1:00 am by grammaboodawg  - 

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on June 22nd:

  • Bilbo returns to the Shire with the Ring (1342)
  • [Join us on the Discussion Boards here]

1.  Bilbo returns to the Shire with the Ring.  (That same year, Sauron returns in secret to Mordor)

(determined from text)

“…a day came at last when they were in sight of the country where Bilbo had been born and bred…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 284 Hobbit)

Posted in Calendar, Creations, Fans, Hobbit Book, Lord of the Rings, LotR Books, The Hobbit, Today in Middle-earth on June 22, 2020 by Today in Middle-earth, June 22 | Discuss
