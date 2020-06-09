Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Witch-king and Frodo at Weathertop reveal part 1

at 9:56 am by June 9, 20209:56 am by elessar

So as we told you during the winter warm-up our friends at Weta Workshop updated us on the amazing looking Witch-king and Frodo piece we saw at Comic-Con during 2018. Now we get to start your week with even more good news regarding this piece. We now have a video update on the process this statue has gone through as Weta prepares to put it up for pre-order. Please enjoy part 1 and as soon as we have more information we will make sure to pass it on to you, so you have it to prepare for this pre-order.