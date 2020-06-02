Collecting The Precious – Weta Workshop’s Winter Warm Up

As many of you know Comic-Con in San Diego was cancelled this year due to the Covid-19. So our friends at Weta Workshop have decided to take Comic-Con and do it virtually. They’re calling it Winter Warm Up, because it is winter in their part of the world. The first two days have brought us three new collectibles from Middle-earth. The first one is from The Lord of the Rings, and a piece we saw sculpted live, two years ago during San Diego Comic-Con. Sculptor Jane Wenley is bringing to life that iconic moment where we see The Witch-king stab Frodo on Weathertop. When this piece goes live we will bring your more information but for now we hope you enjoy this concept sketch.

The next two pieces come from their Mini-Epics line. This piece is the first collectible done in this line from The Hobbit. Smaug is getting the epic treatment and from the video below it looks like he’s going to be big and fun to have in our collections. The next piece is a variant on an already released piece on Gollum. This time instead of holding the fish you’ve seen him holding he’s now holding two rabbits. Neither piece is up for sale yet but when they do we will bring you that information as well. In the meantime please make sure you check out Weta’s Winter Warm up page to make sure you don’t miss out on any collectibles news coming from Weta Workshop.