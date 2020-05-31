The Great Hall of Poets

at 3:03 am by - May 31, 20203:03 am by Kelvarhin

Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

The lonely shepherd

by David McGlinchey



I watch the sunrise.

I have watched it from the First Age.

And you, you were there at my side and would always sing at it’s rising.

But the days dawning is silent now.



You are gone.



I would wander out amongst the growing woods and trees.

Coaxing them,

Befriending them,

Teaching them to talk.



We were as one.



You, my love, would show them the beauty of the fruit and the flower.

Sharing your gift with your sisters in bringing colour and joy to this new world.

Bringing an order to the hills and vales.



Divided now by brown earth and stone.



Fimbrethil.

We were the guardians.

Charged with protecting the forests and trees.

Faithfully we have tended to their needs

Though none, there seemed, stood by us.

Driven away you were with the rising of the Darkness.



I am alone



Still.

Your name alone brings me comfort.

We are fated to meet ere the setting of the last sun.

I know this will be I will wait.

Until that day though.



I am alone.

~~ * ~~